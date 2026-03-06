'No Such Action Carried Out': Reliance Power Debunks Report Of ED Searches In Mumbai & Hyderabad

'No Such Action Carried Out': Anil Ambani's Reliance Power Debunks ED Searches In Mumbai & Hyderabad |

Reliance Power on Friday, March 6, denied reports of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting searches at premises linked to companies associated in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The company, in an official statement, clarified that no raids were carried out at any of its premises, countering circulating speculation.

This clarification came hours after sources said that the ED is conducting searches at premises linked to companies associated with Anil Ambani and Reliance Power in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

According to reports, the central agency began searches early Friday morning and action was reportedly being carried out at around 10–12 locations across the city as part of an ongoing investigation.

Reliance Power's Clarification

In a statement by the company, Reliance Power said, "This is in reference to various media reports alleging that the Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids at locations linked to Reliance Power Limited. In this regard, the Company would like to clarify that, to the best of its knowledge, no such action has been carried out at any of the offices or premises of the Company."