United Breweries Shares Sink To 52-Week Low, Extend Losing Streak With Falls In Six Of Nine Sessions

United Breweries |

Mumbai: United Breweries Limited (UBL) shares remained under selling pressure on Tuesday, September 8, falling 3.1% to touch a fresh 52-week low and extending their recent weak run on Dalal Street.

The United Breweries share price dropped to an intraday low of Rs 1,251.60, which was also its lowest level in the past 52 weeks.

Tuesday's fall was the stock's steepest single-day decline since January 20, 2026, when it had dropped 3.4%. UBL shares had also fallen 3.02% on May 19.

The beer maker's stock has now declined in six of the past nine trading sessions.

Premium Beer Remains Key Growth Driver

The weakness in United Breweries shares comes even as the company pushes ahead with its premiumisation strategy.

Managing Director and CEO Vivek Gupta expects premium beer to contribute 18%-20% of total sales by FY30, compared with around 11% currently.

The premium beer category is growing at an annual pace of 20%-25% and is becoming increasingly important to the company's profitability, according to Gupta.

United Breweries is also widening the reach of Heineken Silver. The company recently expanded the premium beer brand into Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Rs 110 Crore Capacity Expansion

Alongside premiumisation, United Breweries is expanding its manufacturing capacity to meet demand.

The company recently announced a Rs 110 crore investment to commission a new canning line at its Ellora brewery in Maharashtra.

The facility is expected to become operational in September 2026, subject to statutory approvals.

It will be the Ellora brewery's first canning line and will have a production capacity of 40,000 cans per hour.

The investment is aimed at strengthening manufacturing capabilities and supporting rising demand for canned products, even as UBL shares face near-term pressure in the stock market.