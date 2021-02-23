Union Minister Piyush Goyal dedicates Teegaon-Chichonda 3rd line and inaugurates Lifts at Betul and Pandhurna stations

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India dedicated Teegaon-Chichonda 3rd line section and inaugurated Lifts at Betul and Pandhurna stations on February 21, 2021 through video conferencing. On this occasion, Durga Das Uikey, MP was present at Betul station. Nakul Nath, MP, Ajay Pratap Singh, MP (Rajya Sabha), Nilay Daga, Nilesh Uikey & Sukhdev Panse, MLAs joined as guests of honour through web link. Suneet Sharma, Chairman Railway Board and Chief Executive Officer was present during the function at New Delhi, Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway joined the event from Mumbai and Smt. Richa Khare, Divisional Railway Manager from Nagpur Division.

Teegaon to Chichonda 3rd Ghat line (17 Km) project which has been categorized as super critical, has been completed and commissioned in December 2020. It has a ruling gradient of 1 in 65, sharpest curve is 4.95 degree, maximum depth of rock cutting is 22.75 meter and maximum height of bank is 16.13 meter. The commissioning of the section involved major yard remodelling at Chichonda and Teegaon yards. Due to steep gradient, catch cum slip siding has been provided at Gudankhapa and Teegaon yard. Commissioning of this project has helped to facilitate the trains movement in the ghat section.

Provision of two lifts at Betul and two lifts at Pandhurna stations will help the Divyangjan, senior citizens and other passengers to go from one platform to the other easily.