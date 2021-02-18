Mumbai: Central Railway installs electric charging points for EVs at CSMT

Central Railway recently installed electric charging points for electric vehicles near platform no 18 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal on a trial basis. Central Railway (Mumbai) in association with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and Tata Power launched this initiative to promote e-mobility in Mumbai. Under this initiative, the charging points for electrical vehicles will be made available at all important railway stations in the island city, the suburbs and adjoining Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The charging points will allow EV owners to charge their vehicles through a pay-per-use model.