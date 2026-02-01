 Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Six-Month Foreign Asset Disclosure, Dividend Exemptions, Healthcare And Eco-Tourism Initiatives
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Six-Month Foreign Asset Disclosure, Dividend Exemptions, Healthcare And Eco-Tourism Initiatives

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a six-month foreign asset disclosure scheme for small taxpayers, interest-free penalty period during appeals, and three-year dividend exemptions for cooperatives. In healthcare, district hospitals will expand 50% with new emergency and trauma centres.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed a six-month foreign asset disclosure scheme for small taxpayers like students, tech professionals and relocated NRIs as she presented the Union Budget 2026-27. | FPJ

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed a six-month foreign asset disclosure scheme for small taxpayers like students, tech professionals and relocated NRIs as she presented the Union Budget 2026-27.

No Interest on Penalty

She said there will be no interest liability on taxpayers on the penalty amount for the period of appeal before first appellate authority, irrespective of outcome.

The finance minister also proposed exemptions of three years for dividend income received by notified cooperatives on investments made up to January 31, 2026.

Union Budget 2026-27: MSME Support & High-Value Crop Boost
Healthcare Expansion

On healthcare, she said 50 per cent capacity will be increased in district hospitals by establishing emergency and trauma care centres.

The government will develop ecologically sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh , Uttarakhand, J&K, Araku Valley of Eastern Ghats and Western Ghats.

