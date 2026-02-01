Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Setup Of 1,000+ Accredited Clinical Trial Sites Across India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | FPJ

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government will create a network of over 1,000 accredited Indian clinical trial sites.

Major clinical trial sites in the country are currently located in big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

She also proposed credit-linked subsidy programme to encourage livestock farmer producer organisations to promote employment opportunities.

In her Budget speech, the finance minister announced the launch of Bharat Vistar, a multilingual AI tool to integrate agri stack, and setting up of 'She Marts' as community-owned retail outlets.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)