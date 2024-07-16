Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Kicks Off Preparations With Halwa Ceremony; Lock-In Period Commences

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Kicks Off Preparations With Halwa Ceremony |

In a time-honored tradition, the Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (July 16), hosted the annual Halwa ceremony at North Block, marking the commencement of preparations for the Union Budget 2024. The budget session of Parliament is set to begin on July 22 and conclude on August 12.

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the union budget 2024 on July 23 in the parliament at 11 am.

#WATCH | Delhi: The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2024, was held in North Block, today, in the presence of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



A customary Halwa ceremony is performed…

The Halwa ceremony was led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary, and senior officials which saw the ceremonial preparation of the sweet dish in a large 'kadhai'.

Symbolism and Significance

The Halwa ceremony is a tradition performed every year before the "lock-in" process of Budget preparation begins.

During the ceremony, a large 'kadhai' (a traditional Indian cooking pot) is used to prepare the sweet dish and the finance minister of the country stirs the kadhai ceremoniously and serves the halwa to the people involved in the Budget making process.

The final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2024-25 commenced with the customary Halwa ceremony in the presence of Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman, in New Delhi, today. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/X1ywbQx70A — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 16, 2024

Since 1980, this tradition has been followed with the printing of the Union Budget within the basement of the North Block and it has since then became a symbolic and practical measures to make the utmost secrecy and integrity of the Budget documents.

The "lock in" process starts post this ceremony which means that the start of the Budget documents printing

The Union Finance Minister also distributed halwa to members of Budget Press along with other staff of the @FinMinIndia present on the occasion. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/yOc7D6KVrG — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 16, 2024

Moreover, during this period, no official is allowed to leave the ministry compound, keeping the utmost importance of secrecy and the gravity of the task at hand.

Seven Budget in Row - Nirmal Sitharaman to Morarji Desai Record

This budget will also hold a record for Nirmala Sitharaman, as she will surpass the record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai becoming the first to present the highest number of budgets in the parliament i.e Sitharaman prepares to present her sixth full Union Budget and one interim budget presented on February 1, 2024.

In line with recent trends, the Union Budget 2024 will also be presented in a paperless format.