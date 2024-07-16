 Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Kicks Off Preparations With Halwa Ceremony; Lock-In Period Commences
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUnion Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Kicks Off Preparations With Halwa Ceremony; Lock-In Period Commences

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Kicks Off Preparations With Halwa Ceremony; Lock-In Period Commences

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the union budget 2024 on July 23 in the parliament at 11 am.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Kicks Off Preparations With Halwa Ceremony |

In a time-honored tradition, the Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (July 16), hosted the annual Halwa ceremony at North Block, marking the commencement of preparations for the Union Budget 2024. The budget session of Parliament is set to begin on July 22 and conclude on August 12.

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the union budget 2024 on July 23 in the parliament at 11 am.

The Halwa ceremony was led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary, and senior officials which saw the ceremonial preparation of the sweet dish in a large 'kadhai'.

Symbolism and Significance

The Halwa ceremony is a tradition performed every year before the "lock-in" process of Budget preparation begins.

Read Also
SEBI Slaps On Paytm's Wrist; Issues An Administrative Warning For Transactions Amounting To ₹360...
article-image

During the ceremony, a large 'kadhai' (a traditional Indian cooking pot) is used to prepare the sweet dish and the finance minister of the country stirs the kadhai ceremoniously and serves the halwa to the people involved in the Budget making process.

Since 1980, this tradition has been followed with the printing of the Union Budget within the basement of the North Block and it has since then became a symbolic and practical measures to make the utmost secrecy and integrity of the Budget documents.

Read Also
Modi 3.0: Third Term, First Budget; Everything You Need To Know From Date, Time & Where To Watch
article-image

The "lock in" process starts post this ceremony which means that the start of the Budget documents printing

Moreover, during this period, no official is allowed to leave the ministry compound, keeping the utmost importance of secrecy and the gravity of the task at hand.

Seven Budget in Row - Nirmal Sitharaman to Morarji Desai Record

This budget will also hold a record for Nirmala Sitharaman, as she will surpass the record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai becoming the first to present the highest number of budgets in the parliament i.e Sitharaman prepares to present her sixth full Union Budget and one interim budget presented on February 1, 2024.

Read Also
Will Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket Soon Bring Liquor To Your Doorstep? Everything You Need to Know
article-image

In line with recent trends, the Union Budget 2024 will also be presented in a paperless format.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Passenger Traffic at Airport Surges 7% to 13.46 Million in June Quarter

Mumbai: Passenger Traffic at Airport Surges 7% to 13.46 Million in June Quarter

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Kicks Off Preparations With Halwa Ceremony;...

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Kicks Off Preparations With Halwa Ceremony;...

SEBI Mulls New Asset Class To Fill Gap Between Mutual Fund, PMS

SEBI Mulls New Asset Class To Fill Gap Between Mutual Fund, PMS

Butter Without Dairy?: Bill Gates-Backed California Startup 'Savor' Creates Butter from Air That...

Butter Without Dairy?: Bill Gates-Backed California Startup 'Savor' Creates Butter from Air That...

Sirius Digitech, Backed By Adani & Sirius International Holding Announces The Acquisition Of Cloud...

Sirius Digitech, Backed By Adani & Sirius International Holding Announces The Acquisition Of Cloud...