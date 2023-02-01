Union Budget 2023: Third phase of e-courts project to cost ₹ 7,000 crore

Union Budget 2023: Third phase of e-courts project to cost Rs 7,000 crore | ANI

The third phase of the e-courts project will cost Rs 7,000 crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed on Wednesday. This will be allocated during the Budget Session 2023.

"For efficient administration of justice, Phase III of the eCourts project will be launched with an outlay of Rs 7,000 crores," Sitharaman said.

The e-Courts Mission Mode Project was conceptualized by the e-Committee of the Supreme Court (SC) on the basis of the National Policy and Action Plan to implement information and communication technology (ICT) in India's judiciary.

What law minister Rijiju had said?

"The e-Committee of SC has initiated an eCourt project. It is at the final stage. The proposal will also cost a huge amount of money. I hope that we can bring it to the cabinet. PM Modi is proactive in providing assistance in the demands of the judiciary," Rijiju had told ANI.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on January 24 had said that the proposal was on its final stage and would require funding from the Centre.

The Ministry of Law and Justice oversees and finances the pan-Indian project, which aims to offer citizens effective and timely judicial services.