Bombay High Court to start exclusive e-Court room after vacation

Bombay High Court | File

In a move towards a paperless court, the Bombay High Court will have an exclusive e-court room from January 2, when it reopens after Christmas vacation.

Objective to reduce paper inflow

A notice has been issued by a division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and SG Dige saying that the overall objective is to “reduce paper inflow (to ultimately eliminate it altogether)” and make the process of listing for all purposes more efficient.

Though still on an “experimental and temporary basis”, the notice states that all documents, including affidavits, are to be e-filed. It specifically says that no documents will be accepted during the hearing as this will create mismatch between physical and digital records. If any physical copy has to be filed, it will have to be submitted before the HC Registry at least 48 hours prior to the hearing date.

“Tendering of affidavits disrupts the digital record-keeping and creates a mismatch between digital and physical records. There is also a greater risk to the integrity of the court record because of such a mismatch,” reads the notice.

However, the bench has permitted submission of “convenience notes” in physical form. “Airdropping such notes is permitted,” adds the notice.

HC had earlier directed "e-filing" of PILs for wetlands and forests

Earlier in August this year, a division bench headed by Justice Patel, while batting for “paperless environment”, had said that it will take up documents in a public interest litigation seeking protection of wetlands and forests in “e-filing” format only.

The HC had then directed the government and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to file their replies digitally.

Interestingly, Justice Patel’s court is the only court which has continued the hybrid mode of hearings wherein advocates and parties are allowed to either remain personally present for hearings or attend through video conference (VC) facility.

During the Covid-induced lockdowns, the HC had started hearings through VC. Later, with the easing of restrictions, the HC shifted to hybrid mode. Gradually, all courts, except Justice Patel’s court, stopped the VC facility.