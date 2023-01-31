Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present paperless budget on mobile app | Image: FPJ (Representative)

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, is expected to submit the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 in a paperless format on February 1.

For the sixth time, she will present the budget for the fiscal year that starts on April 1.

The public will be able to see this budget, like the previous two, using a free app that is accessible on Google Play for Android devices and the Apple App Store for iOS devices.

In order to make it simple for parliamentarians and the general public to view 14 budget-related documents, the app was made available in 2021.

Due of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was initially implemented to restrict physical contact in the legislature, but it is now also assisting the government's effort to make India a digital nation.

The application is free to download on Google Play and Apple App Store. The Budget app will get updated after the Finance Minister completes her presentation. The users will be able to download the links.

The public can download the whole budget paper from the "Union Budget Mobile App" mobile app. Additional aspects of the Budget application include Budget Highlights, Annual Financial Statements, Budget Speech, Budget at a Glance, and more.

Download the App

The application is free to download on Google Play and Apple App Store.

The Budget app will get updated after the Finance Minister completes her presentation. The users will be able to download the links.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister, will introduce the Union Budget for 2023–2024 in Parliament tomorrow at 11 a.m.

The administration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present us with our final budget for this year. Lok Sabha elections will take place next year.