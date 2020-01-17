Union Budget 2020: Date, time and where to watch it live

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget. However, the Budget session could be stormy on account of the current protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the economic slowdown.

Sitharaman's task would be to stage a reversal of the sharp economic slowdown that has gripped Asia's third-largest economy with an official data suggesting earlier this week that Gross Domestic Product growth is likely to shrink to 5 per cent this fiscal, the slowest in about a decade.

Here’s all you need to know about the second Union Budget:

Date and time:

The budget session will begin on January 31 at 11 a.m. President Ram Nath Kovind will begin the joint session of both parliamentary houses with a speech.

According to the Lok Sabha calendar, the Union Budget of 2020 will be presented on Saturday, February 1 at 11 a.m.