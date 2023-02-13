Union Bank of India hikes MCLR by 25 bps across loan tenures | Image: Union Bank of India (Representative)

The Union Bank of India has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 25 basis points across tenures, effective Saturday, according to the bank's website.

After the revision, the bank's lending rates are in the range of 7.90-9.00%.

On Saturday, Union Bank of India hiked its external benchmark-based lending rate by 25 bps to 9.30%.

In January, the state-owned bank hiked the MCLR by 15 bps across tenures.

