After the revision, the bank's lending rates are in the range of 7.90-9.00%

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Union Bank of India hikes MCLR by 25 bps across loan tenures | Image: Union Bank of India (Representative)
The Union Bank of India has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 25 basis points across tenures, effective Saturday, according to the bank's website.

After the revision, the bank's lending rates are in the range of 7.90-9.00%.

On Saturday, Union Bank of India hiked its external benchmark-based lending rate by 25 bps to 9.30%.

In January, the state-owned bank hiked the MCLR by 15 bps across tenures.

article-image

