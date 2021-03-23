Union Bank Of India bags prestigious IBA award

Union Bank of India bagged prestigious Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) award under the category of “The best IT Risk Management & Cyber Security Initiatives - Large Bank”. The award was conferred to Union Bank of India during IBA's 16th Annual IBA Technology Awards-2021 event held virtually at Mumbai.

Union Bank received this recognition for its efforts for implementing best security practices and IT risk management across enterprise wide network and digital channels. The Bank is having a total network of 9590+ branches and 13280+ ATMs across India. The bank has been bringing awareness about Cyber Security amongst Customers as well as the Staff members through various media and knowledge building exercises.