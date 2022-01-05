Union Bank inaugurates automatic VAPT lab at Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, Hyderabad

Union Bank of India launched today the Cyber Security Awareness Kit and inaugurated an automated VAPT (Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing) lab at their Cyber Security Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad. The aim of this initiative is to create cyber security awareness among its staff members, customers and other stakeholders.

The Kit includes a multi-lingual pocket book and cyber security awareness calendar for 2022 among other things. Besides, Union Bank of India, in collaboration with CDAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, also launched an e-Book-“Union Shield” on cyber security awareness for all the stakeholders in 6 languages.

Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO of Union Bank of India said, “This is an important milestone as we take our cyber security journey ahead. With this launch, we have taken one more step to secure digital banking experience. Moreover, with the establishment of VAPT lab, the Bank can complete security testing of any new product very quickly and roll-out can be possible very fast.”

Union Bank of India has established a Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CCOE) in Hyderabad to strengthen cyber security activities of the bank which include providing cyber security awareness training and workshops to all its employees, vendors and customers. The VAPT lab is a part of CCOE.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 05:37 PM IST