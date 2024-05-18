Market Rush On Weekend: Stock Exchanges To Conduct Special Trading Session On Saturday 18, May

NSE | NSE

According to SEBI reports, both exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchanges (BSE) and the National Stock Exchanges (NSE), will open for a special trading session on May 18, 2024.

The purpose of the special live trading session is to assess the exchanges' preparedness for disasters. in the event of any significant disruptions.

According to separate circulars from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), is to assess market intermediaries' readiness in the event of a significant disruption or failure of the primary site.

Trading Sessions Timings

Trading will take place in two sessions: the first will start at 9:15 am and end at 10 am for 45 minutes, and the second will last for more than an hour, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Additionally, the first session's pre-open period will run from 9:00 am to 9:08 a.m., and the second session's pre-open timing is 11:15 a.m. to 11:23 a.m., respectively.

The special live trading session tomorrow in the equity and equity derivatives segments will see an intraday switchover from the primary site to the disaster recovery site, according to both stock exchanges.

Important Notifications for Traders

Delivery trades will be accepted during the May 18 special trading session; intraday trading will not be permitted, and new positions will not be opened via the Margin Trading Facility (MTF).

Furthermore, there is a 5% upper circuit limit on all securities, including those available in the derivative segment, and "flexing of securities or futures contracts" is not allowed during this trading session.

It is important for all traders to be aware that open orders that are not filled by the end of the first session will be cancelled by the bourses and will not be carried over to the next session.