Unimech Aerospace Reports 103% PAT Growth To ₹31.77 Crore In Q2 FY27, Revenue Climbs 98% Year-On-Year

Unimech |

Mumbai: Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited on Tuesday announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company’s consolidated order book stood at ₹854.6 crore, an eight-fold increase year-on-year.

Financial Performance

The company's total revenue for Q2 FY27 increased by 81% year-on-year to ₹129.98 crore. For the half year ended 30 September 2026, revenue from operations was ₹230.62 crore, an 85% increase compared to the same period last year.

EBITDA Growth

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 FY27 grew by 164% year-on-year to ₹49.01 crore. EBITDA for the first half of FY27 was ₹88.26 crore, up 130% year-on-year, according to the company.

Management Commentary

Anil Kumar Puttan, Chairman and Managing Director, said the financial year is progressing well with strong momentum across core business lines. He said the order book provides a foundation of financial and operational strength.

Business Outlook

Puttan said long-term supply agreements and award programmes with global aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are transitioning Unimech from short-cycle tooling to high-volume 'flying part' manufacturing. He also noted that commercial revenues in semiconductors were generated in H1, with a sharp step-up expected in H2.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.