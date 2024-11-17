 UNESCO, IT Ministry Host Multi-Stakeholder Consultation On Safety, Ethics In AI
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUNESCO, IT Ministry Host Multi-Stakeholder Consultation On Safety, Ethics In AI

UNESCO, IT Ministry Host Multi-Stakeholder Consultation On Safety, Ethics In AI

The report's objective is to identify strengths and growth opportunities within India's AI ecosystem, while providing actionable insights for the responsible and ethical adoption of AI across various sectors, the release said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
article-image

AI For All

UNESCO in collaboration with IT Ministry held a stakeholder consultation on safety and ethics in Artificial Intelligence, an official release said on Saturday adding that India aims to craft a policy that envisions 'AI for All'.

The event marks the launch of a series of five consultations under the AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM), an initiative by UNESCO and Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) aimed at crafting an India-specific AI policy report.

Read Also
UNESCO Opens Nominations For 2024 Al Fozan International Prize For Young Scientists In STEM,...
article-image

The report's objective is to identify strengths and growth opportunities within India's AI ecosystem, while providing actionable insights for the responsible and ethical adoption of AI across various sectors, the release said.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP 'Stole' Maharashtra Govt With Industrialist's Aid
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP 'Stole' Maharashtra Govt With Industrialist's Aid
'I Almost Died In June': Mike Tyson Recalls Health Challenges After Losing To Jake Paul
'I Almost Died In June': Mike Tyson Recalls Health Challenges After Losing To Jake Paul
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Hooliganism Won't Last Long,' Says Uddhav Thackeray In Attack On CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Hooliganism Won't Last Long,' Says Uddhav Thackeray In Attack On CM Eknath Shinde
Delhi: PM Modi Slams Vote Bank Politics, Champions 'People-Driven Progress' In Keynote Address
Delhi: PM Modi Slams Vote Bank Politics, Champions 'People-Driven Progress' In Keynote Address

"India aims to craft an AI policy that envisions 'AI for All' aligning with global ethical standards to promote the responsible and ethical adoption of AI across various sectors," the release said.

Read Also
Innovating I-9 Processing Solutions For Short-Term Hires, Transforming Compliance In The Media...
article-image

The UNESCO South Asia Regional Office, in collaboration with MeitY and Ikigai Law as the implementing partner, organised a stakeholder consultation on Safety and Ethics in Artificial Intelligence (AI), the release said.

Safety Of The Ecosystem

The consultation brought together diverse stakeholders from government, academia, industry, and civil society to explore strategies for aligning India's AI ecosystem with ethical principles in UNESCO's global recommendation on the ethics of AI, emphasising transparency, inclusiveness, and fairness.

The AI RAM serves as a diagnostic tool that identifies opportunities for member states to engage, particularly in AI regulatory and institutional capacity-building efforts.

"As India continues its rapid AI growth, this ethical alignment of AI governance will foster a holistic AI ecosystem for safety and trust, aiding a vision of AI for all," the release added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UNESCO, IT Ministry Host Multi-Stakeholder Consultation On Safety, Ethics In AI

UNESCO, IT Ministry Host Multi-Stakeholder Consultation On Safety, Ethics In AI

How Buyers Gain From Realtors Leveraging Technology

How Buyers Gain From Realtors Leveraging Technology

Real Estate: Systematic Strategies To Mitigate Investment Risks

Real Estate: Systematic Strategies To Mitigate Investment Risks

How To Secure Your Retirement Through Real Estate

How To Secure Your Retirement Through Real Estate

SEBI Issues ₹26 Crore Demand Notice To Reliance Big Entertainment Over Alleged Fund Diversion In...

SEBI Issues ₹26 Crore Demand Notice To Reliance Big Entertainment Over Alleged Fund Diversion In...