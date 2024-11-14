Innovating I-9 Processing Solutions For Short-Term Hires, Transforming Compliance In The Media Industry - Expert’s Take From Shweta Pandey

Shweta Pandey |

In the tightly regulated environment of U.S. employment, workforce compliance is essential, with the precise execution of Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, as a critical requirement. For industries characterized by high turnover, such as media, retail, hospitality, and construction, this task is especially challenging. Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions typically have functionalities for I-9 processing, approval, and integration with E-Verify. However, existing SaaS HCM products often fall short in supporting I-9 processing for short-term hires in these fast-paced sectors, creating inefficiencies and compliance risks.

Shweta Pandey has emerged as a leading figure in revolutionizing I-9 processing, specifically tailored for short-term and event-based hires. Her most notable achievement is the development of a custom, integrated, and automated I-9 processing solution within the Workday HCM system, designed to address the unique challenges faced by industries with high turnover. By seamlessly integrating with third-party verification services, Pandey’s innovative solution not only ensures compliance but also significantly enhances efficiency and data security.

Her impact in the workplace, particularly within a media company, has been transformative. Before her solution, HR teams were burdened with a labour-intensive onboarding process, including extensive manual work to assign I-9 administrators and grant temporary system access during events. This approach posed significant security risks, with unauthorized access to sensitive employee data being a constant concern. Pandey’s automated solution streamlined the entire I-9 process, reducing manual work hours by approximately 2,000-2,500 annually, and bolstered data security by eliminating the need for temporary access. This accomplishment underscores her commitment to driving operational excellence through innovative technology.

One of Her major projects involved streamlining I-9 processing and pay-group assignment during onboarding, ensuring a seamless experience that aligns with regulatory requirements. She also led an inbound integration from Equifax to Workday, enhancing the record management system for I-9 compliance by facilitating more accurate and efficient storage of forms. These initiatives highlight her ability to tackle complex challenges and implement impactful solutions that improve HR operations.

Her custom solution replaced a manual process that required 80-100 hours of labour per event, with the company hosting 20-25 events annually. The automation not only saved thousands of work hours but also eliminated the security vulnerabilities associated with granting temporary system access. These improvements have made the I-9 processing for short-term hires more efficient, secure, and compliant with federal regulations.

Shweta’s journey was not without challenges. Introducing a new I-9 processing method required extensive change management efforts to gain acceptance from the HR team. She developed detailed Quick Reference Guides (QRGs) and audit reports to educate team members on the new system, ensuring a smooth transition while maintaining compliance standards. Additionally, she anticipated potential issues in the process and implemented robust error-handling mechanisms, collaborating closely with Equifax to design a solution that allowed for manual corrections when needed.

Looking ahead, she foresees a growing trend towards more integrated and configurable I-9 processing solutions, particularly in industries with high turnover. Her recent paper, "Streamlining I-9 Compliance: A Tailored Approach for Efficient Employment Verification in High-Turnover Industries Using HCM Systems and Third-Party I-9 Service Providers," reflects her thought leadership and commitment to advancing the field. She anticipates that future innovations will further enhance HR efficiency, compliance, and data security, setting new standards for employment verification processes.

Shweta Pandey’s expertise in I-9 processing demonstrates the transformative potential of customized HCM solutions in tackling compliance challenges within the media industry and beyond. Her forward-thinking approach not only streamlines operations but also ensures that organizations are equipped to handle the complexities of modern workforce compliance. Pandey’s contributions set a benchmark for how technology can be leveraged to revolutionize HR practices, making compliance more manageable and secure for companies navigating the dynamic landscape of short-term hiring.