UNESCO Opens Nominations For 2024 Al Fozan International Prize For Young Scientists In STEM, Offering $50,000 Each

UNESCO

UNESCO is now accepting nominations for the second edition of the UNESCO-Al Fozan International Prize for the Promotion of Young Scientists in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Awarded biennially, this prize recognizes five exceptional young individuals for their contributions to research, education, or scientific collaboration.

Each laureate will receive USD 50,000 to support their career development and broaden the reach of their ideas. Eligible candidates must be under 40 years old and represent each of UNESCO's five geographic regions.

Interested applicants can find more details on the official UNESCO website or the Ministry of Education’s site. The online application process will remain open until April 15, 2025, with submissions accepted from Member States through their National Commissions to UNESCO, or from non-governmental organizations that have official partnerships with UNESCO.

The UNESCO-Al Fozan International Prize aims to promote young researchers in STEM fields, enhance STEM education, and foster international collaboration to tackle global challenges aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Nominations must be submitted to the Director-General by Member State governments in consultation with their National Commissions, or by recognized non-governmental organizations, UNESCO Chairs, category 2 centers, international scientific unions, and universities.

Self-nominations will not be accepted. Each nomination must include a written recommendation detailing:

(a) The candidate’s background and achievements;

(b) A summary of the candidate's work, publications, and significant supporting documents;

(c) The candidate’s contributions to the prize's objectives.

For complete information about the prize, candidates are encouraged to visit the official Ministry of Education website.