‘Unavailability of workers, trucks a challenge to meet FMCG demand’

NEW DELHI: Availability of workers at factories and trucks for transportation remain key challenges to meet demand for essential items, according to FMCG majors ITC and Dabur India. The companies, however, said the approvals for plant operations and transportation of goods have eased difficulties in movement of raw materials and finished products.

Addressing of local issues in many states that have hindered movement of goods would certainly help in kick-starting the functioning of the supply chain, they said.

"But, the key issue that still remains is the availability of manpower and workers to run these operations. With most workers either leaving for their hometowns or staying at home during the lockdown, it would be a challenge to ensure smooth functioning," Dabur India Executive Director (Operations) Shahrukh Khan said. An ITC spokesperson said, "While we have progressively obtained permissions in some states, availability of trucks continues to be the biggest challenge at the moment.

Interstate and local truck movement has been severely impacted together with the challenge of shortage of manpower in factories." The spokesperson further said, "We believe it will take a few more days for the entire ecosystem and processes to be streamlined for movement of essential goods."