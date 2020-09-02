Unacademy raises USD 150 million

Unacademy has raised an investment of USD 150 million in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The latest funding round values Unacademy at USD 1.45 billion.

“Learning from the best experts to achieve a life goal has mostly been a privilege, available only to those living in the top few cities of the country. At Unacademy, we are breaking that barrier and helping people achieve their life's most important goals, by giving them access to the best coaching from experts in the field,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy.

“By bringing quality education to a vast network of students for the first time, Unacademy is bridging the privilege gap in India,” said Munish Varma, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Sumer Juneja, Partner for SoftBank Investment Advisers, added, “We have been closely tracking Unacademy for the last 18 months and have been impressed by their growth, quality of product and consumer engagement. They are truly democratising education in India and we look forward to helping them scale even further.”

All documents related to the investment have been signed and the final closing is expected in the next few weeks.

Existing investors General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Facebook, and Blume Ventures also participated in the round.

Unacademy has 18,000 plus educators and over 3,50,000 plus subscribers.