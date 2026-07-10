Umiya Buildcon Reports Q1 FY27 Standalone Profit Of ₹2.37 Crore, Revenue At ₹16.36 Crore

Umiya Buildcon Ltd reported a decline in its standalone net profit and revenue for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. |

Mumbai: Umiya Buildcon Ltd (formerly MRO-TEK Realty Ltd) announced on 10 July 2026 that its standalone net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at Rs 236.90 lakh. This marks a decline from Rs 354.82 lakh reported in the previous quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY27 was Rs 1,635.96 lakh, a decrease of 19.3 percent compared to Rs 2,026.20 lakh in the March 2026 quarter. Year-on-year, revenue increased significantly from Rs 985.54 lakh in Q1 FY26.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax from continuing operations was Rs 328.67 lakh for the June 2026 quarter. This figure was Rs 498.43 lakh in the previous quarter and Rs 3,843.38 lakh in the same quarter last year.

Other Income and Expenses

Other income for the quarter was Rs 208.33 lakh, down from Rs 295.27 lakh in the preceding quarter. Total expenses for the June 2026 quarter amounted to Rs 1,515.62 lakh, compared to Rs 1,823.04 lakh in the March 2026 quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per equity share for continuing operations decreased to Rs 1.27 for the June 2026 quarter, from Rs 1.90 in the March 2026 quarter. The company's board considered and approved the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.