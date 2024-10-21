UltraTech Cement Shares Plummet Over 2% Amid Q2FY25 Financial Results

Image: UltraTech (Representative)

The shares of UltraTech Cement in Monday’s afternoon trading session saw its shares dip over 2 per cent, reaching an intraday low of Rs 10,770.35 apiece.

This sudden decline in the share price of the company was followed after the company’s announced its financial performance for the second quarter of FY25.

Share Performance Overview

As of 2:17 PM, the shares were down 2.16 per cent, priced at Rs10,822.35. By 3:04 PM IST, the shares recovered slightly, trading at Rs 10,884.25, which still reflects a decline of 1.62 per cent.

The company's stock opened the day at Rs 11,050.00 apiece, but trading volatility pushed it down to a low of Rs 10,771.40, during the intraday trading session.

Share performance |

The company's market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 3.14 lakh crore.

Financial Results

The downturn in share prices can be a reaction to the company’s recently reported financial results, which reported a downward trend compared to the previous year.

During the Board meeting, UltraTech Cement approved its Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Consolidated Financial Results

Total Income- Rs 15,855.46 crore, down from Rs 16,179.26 crore year-over-year (YoY).

Total Expenses - Rs 14,837.44 crore, an increase from Rs 14,493.01 crore YoY.

Net Profit: Rs 825.18 crore, significantly lower than Rs 1,280.38 crore YoY.

Earnings Q2 2025 | Image used for representational purpose only/ File

Standalone Financial Performance

Total Income: Rs 15,086.95 crore, down from Rs 15,634.29 crore YoY.

Total Expenses: Rs 14,105.04 crore, compared to Rs 14,003.61 crore YoY.

Net Profit: Rs 796.89 crore, a sharp decrease from Rs 1,630.68 crore YoY.

Additionally, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 20.9 per cent, from Rs 2,550.89 crore last year to Rs 2,018.27 crore this quarter.