34 Companies Along With Tata Consumer, Jio Financial & Hindustan Zinc To Post Their Q2 Earnings Today

The quarter 2 result is taking momentum as giats started to declare their finamcials for quarter ended on 31 september. On Friday, October 18, the financial results for the quarter ending September 2024 will be released by a number of significant corporations.

The leading NBFC arm of Reliance Industury, Jio Financial Services, ICICI Bank's insurance arm, the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., and the financial services company L&T Finance are set to present their Q2 financials.

Also releasing their most recent July-September quarter results are media conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the FMCG behemoth hailing from Tata Group, Tata Consumer Products, real estate development firm Oberoi Realty Ltd, mining giant Hindustan Zinc, and Birla Group's Kesoram Industries Ltd.

All companies declaring Q2 results

Ace Men Engg Works Ltd

Aether Industries Ltd

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd

Amal Ltd.

Benares Hotels Ltd.

Continental Controls Ltd.

Duncan Engineering Ltd

Elecon Engineering Co.Ltd.

FGP Ltd.

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.

G N A Axles Ltd

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd

Jindal Saw Ltd.

Jio Financial Services Ltd

Kesoram Industries Ltd.

Ksolves India Ltd

L&T Finance Ltd

Manba Finance Ltd

Mastek Ltd.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd.

Mudra Financial Services Ltd

Oberoi Realty Ltd.

Onward Technologies Ltd.

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

S&T Corporation Ltd.

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

Tejas Networks Ltd

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Ceat Tyre Q2 FY25

The RPG group owned a tyre manufacturer, Ceat, reported on Thursday that its consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter ended September 2024 decreased 42 per cent year over year to Rs 121 crore.

Between July and September of the previous fiscal year, the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 208 crore.

In the second quarter, Ceat's operational revenue increased to Rs 3,304 crore from Rs 3,053 crore in the same period last year, the company reported in a regulatory filing.

The stock price of CEAT tyres plummeted more than 1.45 per cent after consolidated PAT (Profit After Tax) saw a nose dive of 42 per cent YoY (Year over Year) The shares were trading at Rs 2,849.95 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).