UltraTech Cement consolidated sales in FY 23 jump 12% | Image: UltraTech (Representative)

UltraTech's consolidated sales volume in the financial year 2022 jumped by 12 per cent at 105.6 million tons in comparison to 94 million tons it sold in the last financial year. The consolidated sales in the quarter ending in March was at 31.7 million tons, up 14 per cent from the previous year when it sold 27.7 million tons.

The sales of UltraTech gray cement saw a rise of 14 per cent in comparison to last financial year with the total sale of 100.1 million tons. Gray cement in the quarter ending in March was at 30 million tons up by 15 per cent from last year. However, the export of gray cement fell by 10 per cent with 4.4 million tons sold in comparison to 4.9 that was sold in the last financial year.

White cement sales were up by 19 per cent in comparison to last year.

UltraTech Cement shares

The shares of UltraTech Cement on Friday closed at Rs 7,606, up by 0.47 per cent.

