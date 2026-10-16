Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Net Profit Rises 200% To ₹365.05 Crore In Q2 FY27

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank |

Mumbai: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Friday announced a standalone net profit of ₹365.05 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking a 200% increase from ₹121.72 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total Income Growth

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹2,448.94 crore, up 26.32% from ₹1,938.66 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Interest earned by the bank also grew to ₹2,153.36 crore, an increase of 28.00% compared to ₹1,682.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses and Provisions

Total expenditure for the September 2026 quarter reached ₹1,855.25 crore, rising from ₹1,543.42 crore in the same period last year. Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies decreased substantially to ₹102.97 crore from ₹234.96 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share and Capital Adequacy

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, improved to ₹1.87 from ₹0.63 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as of September 30, 2026, was 20.69%, a slight decrease from 21.36% reported on September 30, 2025.

Asset Quality

Gross NPAs were ₹955.10 crore as of September 30, 2026, an increase from ₹843.11 crore as of September 30, 2025. The percentage of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 2.10%, down from 2.45% in the year-ago period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.