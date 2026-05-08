Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 Profit Jumps 238% To ₹282 Crore, Income Rises To ₹2,185 Crore

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported a 238 percent year-on-year surge in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 282 crore. |

Mumbai: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported a sharp 238 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 282 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, aided by higher income growth and lower provisioning costs. Total income for Q4 FY26 rose to Rs 2,185 crore from Rs 1,843 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while sequentially profit climbed from Rs 186 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting stronger operating momentum and improving asset quality.

The bank’s operating profit before provisions and contingencies increased to Rs 515 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 360 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 440 crore in the previous quarter. Interest earned grew to Rs 1,878 crore from Rs 1,573 crore a year ago, supported by higher advances and retail banking growth. Total expenditure rose to Rs 1,671 crore from Rs 1,483 crore in the year-ago period, although the increase remained lower than the pace of income growth.

Sequential growth was further supported by a sharp reduction in provisions. Provisions and contingencies declined to Rs 144 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 195 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 265 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax consequently rose to Rs 371 crore from Rs 244 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 95 crore in the year-ago quarter. Tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 89 crore, resulting in net profit of Rs 282 crore.

Asset quality indicators improved sequentially during the quarter. Gross NPA ratio moderated to 2.26 percent from 2.38 percent in Q3 FY26, while net NPA ratio improved to 0.43 percent from 0.57 percent. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 21.14 percent at the end of March 2026. Basic earnings per share increased to Rs 1.45 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 0.96 in the previous quarter and Rs 0.43 in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank posted total income of Rs 8,039 crore compared with Rs 7,201 crore in FY25. Annual net profit stood at Rs 693 crore against Rs 726 crore in the previous financial year. Deposits increased to Rs 45,668 crore as of March 31, 2026, while advances rose to Rs 39,761 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited Q4 FY26 financial results and is not investment advice.