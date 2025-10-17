 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's Net Profit Halves To ₹122 Crore In September Quarter FY26 Due To Higher Expenses & Provisions
The bank had a net profit of Rs 233 crore a year ago, a BSE filing said.Provisions were Rs 235 crore in Q2FY26, a 57 per cent growth over Rs 150 crore provisioned for in Q2FY25.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Friday said its net profit nearly halved to Rs 122 crore in September quarter FY26 on higher expenses and provisions.The bank had a net profit of Rs 233 crore a year ago, a BSE filing said.Provisions were Rs 235 crore in Q2FY26, a 57 per cent growth over Rs 150 crore provisioned for in Q2FY25.

Total expenditure increased to Rs 1,543 crore from Rs 1,359 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 1,939 crore from Rs 1,820 crore."With strategic branch expansion and product diversification supporting our future growth plans, we remain confident to grow advances in FY26 by around 20 per cent with credit costs contained in the range of 2.3 per cent to 2.4 per cent of gross loan book," MD & CEO Sanjeev Nautiyal said.Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank were trading at Rs 48.69 apiece, down 0.59 per cent over the previous close. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

