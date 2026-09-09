UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar Face Authentication SDK, Banks Can Run Verification On Their Own Servers

UIDAI’s new face authentication SDK lets banks verify Aadhaar users locally. |

Mumbai: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new software development kit (SDK) to simplify Aadhaar face authentication for banks and other partner institutions.

The technology is also expected to ease longstanding geofencing restrictions that have limited Aadhaar authentication for Indians travelling or living overseas.

UIDAI Chairman Neelkanth Mishra announced the initiative at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, being held at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre from September 8 to 11.

Authentication To Run Locally

Mishra said the SDK would allow partner banks and businesses to conduct Aadhaar authentication locally on their own servers instead of routing every request through UIDAI’s central infrastructure.

Under this model, banks would be responsible for securing their local authentication process. Any exposure arising from that process would not extend to UIDAI’s central systems.

He said removing geofencing without adequate protection could make critical infrastructure vulnerable. UIDAI faces hundreds of cyberattacks daily and has built safeguards to protect its systems, Mishra added.

Daily Transactions Reach 10 Crore

Aadhaar authentication volumes have climbed from nearly seven crore transactions a day a few years ago to around 10 crore currently.

UIDAI is now preparing its infrastructure to process between 25 crore and 30 crore authentications daily. More than 600 entities currently use the platform, while the Aadhaar mobile application is approaching six crore downloads.

Mishra said the Telangana Police was encouraging the use of the Aadhaar app for several verification processes, supporting wider downloads and adoption.

Database Covers 1.44 Billion Identities

Describing Aadhaar as a database, Mishra said UIDAI’s focus remained on securely managing the identity information of 1.44 billion people and providing trusted digital infrastructure without expanding beyond its core role.

Jitendra Gupta, founder and chief executive of Jupiter, said Aadhaar had been a major benefit for India’s fintech industry. He added that it had reduced friction during customer onboarding and helped companies provide smoother digital-first services.