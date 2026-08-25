 UIDAI, Army Launch Aadhaar Biometric Update Camps For 17,480 Students In Assam's Tamulpur
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UIDAI, Army Launch Aadhaar Biometric Update Camps For 17,480 Students In Assam's Tamulpur

UIDAI, in collaboration with the Indian Army and Tamulpur district administration, has launched special Aadhaar Mandatory Biometric Update camps for students aged 5-17. The initiative will cover 17,480 identified students through school-based camps across Tamulpur, helping ensure updated biometrics and uninterrupted access to Aadhaar-linked services, scholarships, exams and DBT schemes.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
UIDAI, Army Launch Aadhaar Biometric Update Camps For 17,480 Students In Assam's Tamulpur
UIDAI, Army Launch Aadhaar Biometric Update Camps For 17,480 Students In Assam's Tamulpur | X / @UIDAIGuwahati

Guwahati: The UIDAI in collaboration with the Indian Army and Assam's Tamulpur district administration on Monday launched special Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) camps for students.

The camps will cover students aged 5-17 years, who are yet to complete the mandatory biometric update in their Aadhaar, in the entire Tamulpur district, according to an official release.

The first camp under the initiative was held at Naokata Milan H S School, Tamulpur. Similar camps will be conducted at different schools across the district to make the process accessible to students at their respective schools.

"A total of 17,480 students have been identified across Tamulpur district for Mandatory Biometric Update. Special camps will be organised at schools to ensure that all eligible students are covered," the statement said.

As per Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) guidelines, MBU is required twice during a child's lifetime -- first upon attaining the age of 5 years and again upon attaining the age of 15 years.

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Timely updating of biometrics helps ensure continued Aadhaar authentication and prevents difficulties in accessing services where Aadhaar authentication is required.

Updated biometrics can facilitate access to services such as school admissions, registration for entrance examinations, scholarships and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, wherever Aadhaar authentication is applicable, the release pointed out.

UIDAI Regional Office, Guwahati and the Indian Army have appealed to all government and private schools in the district to extend cooperation for maximum coverage of eligible students and timely completion of MBU. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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