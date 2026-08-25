J&K To Upgrade 714 High Schools Into K-12 Composite Schools To Improve Senior Secondary Education | X / @CM_JnK

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reviewed a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen access to senior secondary education and improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) at the higher secondary level in the Union Territory.

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Abdullah chaired a meeting of the School Education Department during which a phased plan to upgrade 714 high schools into K-12 composite schools was discussed, an official spokesperson said.

The plan focuses on requirements of teaching and non-teaching staff, infrastructure, laboratories and other essential facilities, he said.

The proposed upgradation is aimed at ensuring continuity in school education, expanding access to classes 11 and 12 and reducing dropouts during the critical transition after class 10, particularly in underserved and geographically remote areas, the spokesperson said.

The meeting also deliberated on better utilisation of existing human resources, strengthening academic facilities and improving the overall school network.

The roadmap envisages a planned and requirement-based approach to expansion, besides coordination with the Union government for necessary support under centrally sponsored schemes.

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Abdullah emphasised the need for a focused and need-based strategy to expand senior secondary education, with particular attention to accessibility and ensuring better educational opportunities for students across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Education Sakina Itoo, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta.

Other senior officers of the School Education Department were also present.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)