Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Reviews CBSE’s Academic & Exam Systems, Pushes For Greater Efficiency, Transparency & Student Support | X / @JoshiPralhad

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday convened a meeting to review the academic, examination and administrative processes of CBSE.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Convened a meeting with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy, @EduMinOfIndia, to discuss issues pertaining to CBSE. The meeting reviewed key priorities for strengthening CBSE’s academic, examination and administrative processes, with a focus on greater efficiency, transparency and improved support for students and teachers," the Minister said in a post on X.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was at the centre of controversy for its digital evaluation system.

Former chairman Rahul Singh and secretary Himanshu Gupta were transferred out in June amid mounting scrutiny over the procurement process for the board's on-screen marking (OSM) system and alleged irregularities in the full-scale rollout of the platform used to assess Class 12 answer scripts.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)