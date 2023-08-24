 Uflex Appoints Rashmi Verma As Independent And Non-Executive Director Of The Company
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Uflex Appoints Rashmi Verma As Independent And Non-Executive Director Of The Company | Representative Image

Uflex Limited on Thursday announced that the Shareholders of the Company by way of Special Resolution passed at the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 23rd August, 2023 has approved the appointment of Rashmi Verma as an Independent and Non-Executive Director of the Company to hold office for a term of three consecutive years with effective from 26th May, 2023 to 25th May, 2026 and shall not be liable to retire by rotation, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Rashmi Verma

Rashmi Verma has an experience of working in various sectors with more than thirty-six years as an IAS officer. Her last posting before superannuation on 30 November, 2018 was Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

She had worked as Principal Secretary Tourism, Bihar cum CMD, Bihar State Tourism Corporation and before that as Additional Director General (Tourism), Government of India.

Uflex Limited shares

The shares of Uflex Limited on Thursday at 1:37 pm IST were at Rs 377.05, up by 1.28 percent.

