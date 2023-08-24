 Gland Pharma Gets EIR From US FDA For Dundigal Facility
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Gland Pharma Gets EIR From US FDA For Dundigal Facility | Image: Gland Pharma (Representative)

The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has concluded a good manufacturing practices inspection at the company's Dundigal Facility at Hyderabad between July 3, 2023 to July 14, 2023 and the Company has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA indicating closure of the inspection, Gland Pharma on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Earlier on July 14, Grand pharma through an exchange filing informed that the US FDA has concluded a good manufacturing practices inspection at the company's Dundigal Facility at Hyderabad between July 3, 2023 to July 14, 2023. The inspection that was completed on Friday was concluded with One (1) 483 Observation. The corrective and preventive actions for this observation will be submitted to the US FDA within the stipulated period and the observation issued is neither a repeated observation nor is it related to data integration.

The shares of Gland Pharma on Thursday at 12:10 pm IST  were at Rs 1,591.45, up by 0.65 percent.

