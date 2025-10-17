UCO Bank Reports 2.82% Rise In Net Profit At ₹620 Crore For Second Quarter

File Image |

New Delhi: State-owned UCO Bank on Friday reported 2.82 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 620 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.In July-September FY25, the Kolkata-based bank had logged a net profit of Rs 603 crore.Total business of the bank stood at over Rs 5.36 lakh crore as on September 30, registering an increase of 13.23 per cent year-on-year.

- Net Profit for Q2 FY2025-26: ₹619.76 crore (vs. ₹602.74 crore in Q2 FY2024-25)

- Total Income for Q2 FY2025-26: ₹7,421.39 crore (up from ₹7,071.43 crore YoY)

Gross advances increased 16.56 per cent to Rs 2.31 lakh crore and total deposits grew 10.85 per cent to Rs 3.06 lakh crore.Gross NPA reduced by 62 basis points to 2.56 per cent, UCO Bank said in a statement.As on September 30, the bank had a network of 3,322 domestic branches and 2 overseas branches each at Hong Kong and Singapore and 1 Representative Office in Iran.Shares of UCO Bank were trading at Rs 30.76 apiece, down 2.04 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

