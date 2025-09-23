 Uber Partners With Indian Railways At Ahmedabad & Howrah Stations, Improving Passenger Connectivity At Major Transportation Hubs
Ranked as the seventh largest station in India, Ahmedabad Railway Station currently serves over 1.2 lakh passengers daily, with capacity projected to grow to over 3 lakh passengers per day by 2053.Howrah Railway Station, India's largest and a vital entry point to Eastern India, serves over 10 lakh passengers daily, making it one of the country's busiest transportation hubs.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Uber has partnered with Indian Railways at Ahmedabad and Howrah stations, marking a significant step in the ride-hailing platform's railway station integration.The latest move aims to improve passenger connectivity at major transportation hubs and is in line with Uber's ongoing focus on improving multimodal mobility and simplifying how people get to and from the railway stations.

"Our exclusive collaboration with Indian Railways at Ahmedabad and Howrah Railway Stations is a step forward in strengthening urban mobility infrastructure and ensuring reliable connectivity for millions of travellers."By integrating Uber's technology with key public transport hubs, we are working towards building a seamless, multimodal transportation ecosystem that simplifies how people move across cities," an Uber Official.

Ranked as the seventh largest station in India, Ahmedabad Railway Station currently serves over 1.2 lakh passengers daily, with capacity projected to grow to over 3 lakh passengers per day by 2053.Howrah Railway Station, India's largest and a vital entry point to Eastern India, serves over 10 lakh passengers daily, making it one of the country's busiest transportation hubs.

With these partnerships, Uber drivers in both these cities will benefit from increased trip opportunities at the stations, enhancing their overall earning potential, as per the company.

