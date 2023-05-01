 Two-wheeler maker TVS motors posts 4% jump in sales for April 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTwo-wheeler maker TVS motors posts 4% jump in sales for April 2023

Two-wheeler maker TVS motors posts 4% jump in sales for April 2023

TVS iQube Electric has received a positive response by Indian consumers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
article-image

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 4% with sales increasing from 295,308 units in the month of April 2022 to 306,224 units in April 2023.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 280,022 units in the month of April 2022 to 294,786 units in April 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 29% with sales increasing from 180,553 units in April 2022 to 232,956 units in April 2023.

Read Also
TVS Motors subsidiary acquires 25% stake in Killwatt GmbH
article-image

Motorcycle registered sales growth of 10% with sales increasing from 139,027 units in April 2022 to 152,365 units in April 2023. Scooter sales registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 102,209 units in the month of April 2022 to 107,496 units in April 2023.

TVS iQube Electric has been receiving a heartening response from customers. With a steady uptake in demand, TVS iQube has recorded a sales milestone of 1,00,000 units. TVS iQube Electric has successfully transitioned to AIS156 phase 2. TVS iQube Electric registered sales of 6,227 units in April 2023 as against sales of 1,420 units in April 2022. The production for April 2023 was constrained due to AIS156 changeover and supply chain challenges, TVS Motor is confident of ramping up from the month of May 2023.

Read Also
T.V. Sundaram Iyengar: Remembering the founder of TVS Group on his death anniversary
article-image

The order book for TVS iQube continues to be very robust and TVS Motor will retain the growth momentum. International Business The Company's total exports registered sales of 71,663 units in April 2023 as against 113,427 units April 2022.

Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 61,830 units in April 2023 as against 99,489 units April 2022. Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 11,438 units in April 2023 as against 15,286 units April 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata buys end-to-end video production firm The Switch for ₹486.3 crores

Tata buys end-to-end video production firm The Switch for ₹486.3 crores

Two-wheeler maker TVS motors posts 4% jump in sales for April 2023

Two-wheeler maker TVS motors posts 4% jump in sales for April 2023

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Adani-owned NDTV posts Rs 3.52 crore loss

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Adani-owned NDTV posts Rs 3.52 crore loss

Highest ever single-day domestic air traffic witnessed in India on April 30

Highest ever single-day domestic air traffic witnessed in India on April 30

GST collection hits record high at ₹1.87 lakh crore for April 2023

GST collection hits record high at ₹1.87 lakh crore for April 2023