TVS Motors subsidiary acquires 25% stake in Killwatt GmbH | Image: TVS (Representative)

TVS Motor Company Limited's subsidiary TVS Motor Singapore Limited has completed the acquisition of the 25 per cent stake in Killwatt GmbH, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company's decision to acquire Killwatt is in line with their vision of becoming a leading player in the e-personal mobility space and providing its customers sustainable mobility solutions.

The company has acquired 8,500 shares for EUR 235.29 per share.

The company had on April 4, announced the decision to acquire the stakes.

Killwatt is a privately held GmbH in 95643 Tirschenreuth, Germany. Killwatt’s business comprises development, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of high tech products and components in the field of, inter alia, electric two-wheeler and three wheeler vehicles.

TVS Motors March sales in March jumped by 3 per cent to 3.17 lakh units.

TVS Motor shares

The shares of TVS Motor Company Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 1,161.60, up by 2.28 per cent.