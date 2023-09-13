Two Brothers Organic Farms Taps Indian Diaspora In The USA, Targets ₹50 Cr Revenue In US Market By 2025 |

Two Brothers Organic Farms, a direct-to-consumer organic grocery brand founded by 4th-generation farmers Satyajit and Ajinkya Hange, is expanding to the US. They aim to expand brand presence by connecting with a significant percentage of the 2.7 million Indian Diaspora in the US through a community outreach initiative.

The move is part of its global expansion strategy, focused on serving the Indian diaspora in major international markets of the USA, Australia, the UK, and Dubai. They aim to capture 20% of Brand GMV and project a sale of Rs.50 crores by 2025.

The Hange brothers will be on a customer outreach tour of multiple US cities from September 20th to October 30th, 2023. They will commence their outreach in San Francisco and San Jose on September 20th, where there are over 25,130 and 72,660 Indians, respectively.

They will next head to Los Angeles on 30th September, which hosts over 100,450 Indians, followed by Austin on October 7th, which has an Indian populace of 33,760, and reach Houston on October 11th to reach out to its 150,000 Indian population.

The brothers will conclude their trip in New York City, where they will conduct their outreach program targeting more than 711,170 Indians and other communities from October 18th to 30th.

The co-founders are expanding to promote their organic products, like cultured ghee, wood-pressed oils, and natural sweeteners like jaggery, which are popular components of the Indian diet. They plan to engage with diverse audiences at farmers' markets, schools, and home meetups to discuss organic farming, India's food heritage, and wellness. During their outreach, they plan to promote healthy sweets and snacks like laddoos, millet-based breakfast and snacks, and Nutri bars made from natural ingredients as alternatives to unhealthy snacks.

They will conduct sessions on meditation and yoga and offer Indian culinary classes to cultivate a community of like-minded individuals from different Indian communities like Gujaratis, Punjabis, Telugu, Tamilians, and others. The brothers also aim to tackle the concerns regarding the recent rice and wheat export ban in India and help the Indian diaspora in the US explore millets as an alternative.

Conveying the excitement, Satyajit and Ajinkya Hange expressed, "We are enthusiastic about our expansion and the chance to connect with the Indian Diaspora in the US. We plan to meet environmental specialists, evangelists, and fellow agriculturists to promote Indian cuisine for health and well-being and portray Indian farms as prime sources of nourishing sustenance. The year 2023 is also the International Year of Millets, so we aim to educate the masses about the advantages of incorporating millets into our everyday diet."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)