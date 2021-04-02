Twitter to bring Clubhouse-like Spaces to desktop too

After first testing its audio chat feature Spaces with a small group of people on iOS, Twitter last month said it is now expanding the test to Android users in India, to give them a chance to join, listen, and speak in live, host-moderated audio conversations.

Currently, the feature is available as an early preview for a select few Android users who are part of the app's Beta programme in the country.

In the feature, users can create a 'Space' that their followers can join to participate in a conversation.

Anyone on Twitter can listen in on the conversation, though only the host can control who gets to speak.

The move comes at a time when invite-only, audio-chat app Clubhouse is fast gaining popularity among the social media users.

Tech companies like LinkedIn and Spotify are also working on Clubhouse-like live audio features, while Facebook is also reportedly working on such feature