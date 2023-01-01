Twitter sued for non-payment of $136,250 in rent for office space in San Francisco | File/ Representative Image

Micro-blogging platform Twitter Inc. has been sued for failing to pay $136,250 in rent for its San Francisco office space, according to Bloomberg. According to the report Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC, the landlord of the space had notified the company on December 16, that it would default on the lease for the 30th

In a complaint filed on Thursday in the state of San Francisco, Columbia Reit said that the tenant had failed to comply.

No rent paid in weeks

According to the New York Times, the company hasn't paid rent on its headquarters or any other global offices in weeks. Twitter hasn't paid rent in its Seattle building either, which has pushed the employees to work from home. The report also states that Twitter will now only have offices in New York City and San Francisco.

Earlier this month, the company was also sued for refusing to pay for two charter flights.

Post Elon Musk's takeover, Twitter has always been in the news. The company has been haywire ever since, and it seems to be affecting the hygiene of the employees as they are now forced to get toilet paper as the janitors have been fired from the company.