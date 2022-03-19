Twitter starts testing new clipping tool for Spaces with select iOS hosts

Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that it has started testing a new clipping tool for Spaces.

Select hosts on iOS are now able to clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share them with others on Twitter, reports TechCrunch.

All iOS users can now see and listen to the clips on their timelines, while Android and web users will get access soon.

The company said it also plans to roll out the clipping functionality to all users in the future, not just hosts.

"There is no limit to the number of audio clips that can be created, and they will live on the platform for 30 days," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying in an email.

"Currently, everyone on iOS can see and listen to Spaces clips on their Timeline, and soon people on Android and Twitter.com will receive access too. We will be monitoring feedback and plan to expand Spaces clipping functionality to everyone on Twitter in the near future," the spokesperson added.

Hosts will be able to create audio clips from recorded spaces that can be shared via a tweet that will also link back to the whole recording.

The new tool is a way for hosts to boost interest in their Spaces while also highlighting specific parts of a broadcast without having to share an entire recording.

Clubhouse, the social audio app, that prompted the launch of Twitter Spaces, rolled out its clipping feature last September.

The feature allows live listeners in public rooms to snip the most recent 30 seconds of audio and share it anywhere.

These can be shared on other social media platforms.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 03:04 PM IST