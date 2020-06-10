Twitter Fleets: ‘Self-disappearing tweet’ feature tested in India

Microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, has introduced Fleets in India. It is testing this feature in the Indian market. These are like self-disappearing tweets similar to Instagram or Facebook Stories that will vanish in 24 hours. However, it is more like Instagram stories in which viewers of tweets will not be able to retweet, like or post any public comment.
The social networking service started testing it in Brazil in March. Post that, Fleets feature was tested in Italy and now it has arrived in India. The company is taking feedback from the users in India and other countries, before it becomes available to all Twitter users.
Kayvon Beykpour, product lead, Twitter and co-founder of Periscope explained this new feature on his Twitter handle. He said that this feature was developed based on the feedback the organisation received from its users that they do not feel comfortable tweeting because tweets can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and performative.
“Fleets are a way to share fleeting thoughts. Unlike Tweets, Fleets disappear after 24 hours and don’t get Retweets, Likes, or public replies — people can only react to your Fleets with DMs. Instead of showing up in people’s timelines, Fleets are viewed by tapping on your avatar,” he posted while rolling out the feature in Brazil.
Few things to remember while using Fleets:
People who viewed your post are visible to the account user.
If your Direct messages (DMs) are open, then anyone DM a reply to your Fleet. If they are closed, then people you follow can reply.
Most importantly, there are no public retweets, replies or likes in Fleet.
This is only available in select countries.
