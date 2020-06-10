Twitter Fleets: ‘Self-disappearing tweet’ feature tested in India

Kayvon Beykpour, product lead, Twitter and co-founder of Periscope explained this new feature on his Twitter handle. He said that this feature was developed based on the feedback the organisation received from its users that they do not feel comfortable tweeting because tweets can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and performative.

“Fleets are a way to share fleeting thoughts. Unlike Tweets, Fleets disappear after 24 hours and don’t get Retweets, Likes, or public replies — people can only react to your Fleets with DMs. Instead of showing up in people’s timelines, Fleets are viewed by tapping on your avatar,” he posted while rolling out the feature in Brazil.