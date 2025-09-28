On October 1, Delhi To Clear Ladli Yojana Dues, 40,000 Girls Set To Receive Benefits

40,000 girls to get financial support. |

New Delhi: The Delhi government will release payments to about 40,000 beneficiaries of its Ladli Yojana on October 1. The distribution will take place at TalKatora Stadium during a special program under Seva Pakhwada.

Special campaign to clear pending cases



For several months, payments were pending. To resolve this, the government ran a campaign in all 11 districts. Officials identified girls who had not renewed their applications, left school midway, or changed schools/districts and thus missed their claims. All such cases have now been settled.

What is the Ladli Yojana?



Started on January 1, 2008, the scheme provides financial support to girls born in Delhi for their education and empowerment. Families get:

- Rs 11,000 for institutional birth and Rs 10,000 for home birth.

- Rs 5,000 each when the girl enters classes 1, 6, 9, and 10.

How the money is given



The amount is deposited as a term deposit with SBI Life Insurance, which also earns interest. The girl can withdraw the money after passing Class 10 or on turning 18 years old. The funds can be used for higher studies, vocational training, or starting a small business.

Who is eligible?

- The girl must be born in Delhi, and the family should have lived in Delhi for at least 3 years.

- Family’s annual income should not exceed Rs 1 lakh.

- Maximum benefit is allowed for two daughters per family.

- The girl must study in a school recognised by Delhi Government, MCD, or NDMC.

Aim of the scheme



The Ladli Yojana seeks to reduce school dropouts, increase enrollment, and give girls financial security for their education and future.