 On October 1, Delhi To Clear Ladli Yojana Dues, 40,000 Girls Set To Receive Benefits
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOn October 1, Delhi To Clear Ladli Yojana Dues, 40,000 Girls Set To Receive Benefits

On October 1, Delhi To Clear Ladli Yojana Dues, 40,000 Girls Set To Receive Benefits

On October 1, the Delhi government will release pending payments under Ladli Yojana to 40,000 beneficiaries at TalKatora Stadium, supporting girls’ education, empowerment, and reducing school dropouts.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
40,000 girls to get financial support. |

New Delhi: The Delhi government will release payments to about 40,000 beneficiaries of its Ladli Yojana on October 1. The distribution will take place at TalKatora Stadium during a special program under Seva Pakhwada.

Special campaign to clear pending cases

For several months, payments were pending. To resolve this, the government ran a campaign in all 11 districts. Officials identified girls who had not renewed their applications, left school midway, or changed schools/districts and thus missed their claims. All such cases have now been settled.

Read Also
Ladli Scheme Sees Sharp Drop, RTI Shows Fewer Girls Claiming Support In Delhi
article-image

What is the Ladli Yojana?

FPJ Shorts
Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Announces Push To Include Chhath Puja In UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List
Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Announces Push To Include Chhath Puja In UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List
'Kash Koi Feka Feki...': Pakistan YouTuber Mocked For Claiming That PCB & Pakistan Players Plan To Fight Indian Players After Asia Cup 2025 Final
'Kash Koi Feka Feki...': Pakistan YouTuber Mocked For Claiming That PCB & Pakistan Players Plan To Fight Indian Players After Asia Cup 2025 Final
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Myanmar At Shallow Depth Of 10 Km, National Center For Seismology Reports
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Myanmar At Shallow Depth Of 10 Km, National Center For Seismology Reports
BJP Deploys 45 Senior Leaders From Across India To Manage Bihar Polls, Each To Handle One Lok Sabha Seat
BJP Deploys 45 Senior Leaders From Across India To Manage Bihar Polls, Each To Handle One Lok Sabha Seat

Started on January 1, 2008, the scheme provides financial support to girls born in Delhi for their education and empowerment. Families get:

- Rs 11,000 for institutional birth and Rs 10,000 for home birth.

- Rs 5,000 each when the girl enters classes 1, 6, 9, and 10.

Read Also
Ladli Scheme Sees Sharp Drop, RTI Shows Fewer Girls Claiming Support In Delhi
article-image

How the money is given

The amount is deposited as a term deposit with SBI Life Insurance, which also earns interest. The girl can withdraw the money after passing Class 10 or on turning 18 years old. The funds can be used for higher studies, vocational training, or starting a small business.

Read Also
Chief Minister Yadav To Grant 27th Instalment To 1.27 Crore Beneficiary Women Of Ladli Bahana Yojana
article-image

Who is eligible?

- The girl must be born in Delhi, and the family should have lived in Delhi for at least 3 years.

- Family’s annual income should not exceed Rs 1 lakh.

- Maximum benefit is allowed for two daughters per family.

- The girl must study in a school recognised by Delhi Government, MCD, or NDMC.

Aim of the scheme

The Ladli Yojana seeks to reduce school dropouts, increase enrollment, and give girls financial security for their education and future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On October 1, Delhi To Clear Ladli Yojana Dues, 40,000 Girls Set To Receive Benefits

On October 1, Delhi To Clear Ladli Yojana Dues, 40,000 Girls Set To Receive Benefits

Top-10 Most Valued Indian Firms Lose Nearly ₹3 Lakh Crore In Market Cap; TCS Suffers Biggest Hit

Top-10 Most Valued Indian Firms Lose Nearly ₹3 Lakh Crore In Market Cap; TCS Suffers Biggest Hit

FPIs Offload ₹16,422 Crore In Indian Equities Amid US Policy Concerns, But Reversal Seen Ahead

FPIs Offload ₹16,422 Crore In Indian Equities Amid US Policy Concerns, But Reversal Seen Ahead

Bank Holiday Alert: Why RBI Has Declared Holiday On 29 September, Check Which Cities Will See Banks...

Bank Holiday Alert: Why RBI Has Declared Holiday On 29 September, Check Which Cities Will See Banks...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Inaugurate 4th Kautilya Economic Conclave On Oct 3 With Theme ‘Seeking...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Inaugurate 4th Kautilya Economic Conclave On Oct 3 With Theme ‘Seeking...