Twitter employee laid off, called back, now fired again a day before Thanksgiving

Twitter has been in a mess since Elon Musk took over the microblogging site last month. He cut over 75 per cent of Twitter’s workforce, beginning with the top executives like Indian origin CEO Parag Agrawal, Legal Policy Head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Ned Segal. But in a unique case, he fired an employee, hired them back and then fired them again.

Unfortunately, not everyone is having a great Thanksgiving break pic.twitter.com/cqmsXMQqQK — Peter Yang (@petergyang) November 25, 2022

A Tweet shared by Peter Yang, a product lead at Reddit, reveals the story of a Twitter employee posted on Blind where employees can post stories anonymously.

The employee was laid off early this month as was told that they would receive 3 months of pay as severance. But they were shortly called back by the company. The company told the employee to come back as the said employee was a critical talent and asked them to do some documentation and provide the company with some code samples.

But before Thanksgiving, the employee was fired without any reason or explanation by the company. Many of the Twitter employees were fired just a day before thanksgiving. This list of fired employees also includes people who were on parental leave. This termination was effective immediately claimed Yiwei Zhuang, who was a Machine Learning Infra engineer at Twitter.

Yiwei Zhuang, Machine Learning Infra engineer at Twitter. | LinkedIn - Yiwei Zhuang

The employees were offered 4 weeks severance for signing release of claims agreements. Some of these employees that were let go are H1B visa holders which means that they have only 60 days to find a new job.

Twitter doesn't seem to be sure if they want to keep their employees or they want to fire them and hire new employees as a report by Verge claims that Twitter is done firing people and now will focus on hiring a new team.