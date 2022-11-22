Twitter is done with layoffs, ready to hire again: Musk

e-Paper Get App
"This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter," he added

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Elon Musk | Image Source: Wikipedia
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, declared that the company has stopped making layoffs and has begun hiring once more after firing roughly two-thirds of the 7,500 employees of the microblogging platform in the first three weeks following his appointment.

At a meeting with employees, Musk also claimed that Twitter is now actively hiring for positions in engineering and sales, reports The Verge.

He also requested recommendations for potential candidates from the staff.

The micro-blogging platform does not currently have any open positions advertised on its website, and Musk did not name the specific engineering or sales posts for which the company was seeking.

"In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority," the report quoted Musk as saying.

According to the CEO, there are "no plans" to have the company's headquarters in Texas, as he did with Tesla, although it would make sense to have "dual-headquartered" offices in Texas and California.

"If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case," Musk told employees.

"This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter," he added

With inputs from Agencies.

