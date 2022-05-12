e-Paper Get App
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal says two leaders will depart company, hiring paused: Report

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal announced in an email to employees that most hiring would be paused

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

The news comes as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is working to close a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, Reuters said. /Twitter Inc CEO Parag Agrawal | Twitter
Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal announced in an email to employees on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters, that the company's leaders for the consumer division and revenue will depart the social media company.

The news comes as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is working to close a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, Reuters said.

Agrawal also said in the email that Twitter would pause most hiring and would review all existing job offers to determine whether any "should be pulled back," according to a report in Reuters.

Kayvon Beykpour, who leads Twitter's consumer division, said in a tweet thread on Thursday that his departure was not his decision.

Bruce Falck, who leads revenue product at Twitter will leave after five years at the company, Reuters said.

In a tweet on Thursday, Falck thanked his team and partners at Twitter.

(With inputs from Reuters)

