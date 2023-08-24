TVS Motors Launches TVS X At An Introductory Price Of ₹2,49,990 | Representative Image

TVS Motor Company, a manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, on Wednesday launched TVS X its flagship crossover EV with a host of industry first attributes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Designed, developed, and made-in-India, TVS X comes with a powerful electric motor and advanced battery technology.

“Our dedication to harness technology and innovation towards a greener and more sustainable future has brought to us this incredibly desirable machine. This launch marks a defining moment in TVS Motors’ journey of showcasing a made-in-India EV, the TVS X. It has been designed for the global citizens, who are trendsetters and visionaries with a passion for technology," said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.

TVS X Performance

The TVS Xleton frame offers >2X tortional stiffness and >4X the vertical stiffness compared to the category standard, offering superb agility and extraordinary steering precision.

At 11kW of peak power, the TVS X is the most powerful EV in the segment with class leading acceleration of 0- 40kmph in 2.6 seconds, and a sustained true max speed of 105kmph.

TVS X has a high-performance battery pack that delivers 4.44kWh of installed capacity energy. TVS X comes with option of Smart X Home rapid charger, that delivers 0 - 50% in 50 minutes (optional add-on 3 kW fast charger) OR portable charger delivering 0 - 80% in 4 hours 30 minutes (950W charger).

The re-imagined rider interface comes with a 10.2-inch HD+ TFT touchscreen, the largest in this class, and offers deeper customisation. To add to the convenience, the expansive cluster, placed atop the forged aluminium handlebar, can also be adjusted for tilt.

TVS X will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,49,990/ (Ex-showroom Bengaluru) with portable 950W chargers at Rs 16,275 (including GST) and a 3kW Smart X Home rapid charger is also available as an option. FAME incentive is not applicable for TVS X.

TVS Motor Company shares

The shares of TVS Motors on Thursday at 11:44 am IST were at Rs 1,365.10, up by 0.72 percent.

