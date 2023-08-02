 TVS Motor Company Partners With Paisalo Digital For Funding The Three-Wheeler ICE & EV
TVS Motor Company Partners With Paisalo Digital For Funding The Three-Wheeler ICE & EV

TVS Motor Company Partners With Paisalo Digital For Funding The Three-Wheeler ICE & EV

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
TVS Motor Company Partners With Paisalo Digital For Funding The Three-Wheeler ICE & EV | Representative Image

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced that the Company has entered into a partnership with Paisalo Digital Limited, a Non Deposit taking NBFC, for funding the three-wheeler ICE & EV (Internal Combustion Engine & Electric Vehicle) segment of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

On Tuesday, TVS Motors announced the monthly business update. The company registered a sales growth of 4 increasing from 314,639 units in July 2022 to 325,977 units in July 2023.

The Three‐wheeler of the Company registered sales of 13,670 units in July 2023 as against 14,981 units July 2022, said in the statement.

TVS Motors shares

The shares of TVS Motors on Wednesday at 11:54 am IST were at Rs 1,375.95, up by 0.46 percent.

Paisalo Digital Ltd shares

The shares of Paisalo Digital Ltd on Wednesday at 11:54 am IST were at Rs 67.55, up by 5.79 percent.

article-image

