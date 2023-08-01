TVS Motor Company’s July 2023 Sales Registers Growth Of 4%; Domestic Sales Grows By 17% Group | Representative Image

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 4 increasing from 314,639 units in July 2022 to 325,977 units in July 2023, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

Two‐Wheeler

Total two‐wheelers registered a growth of 4 percent with sales increasing from 299,658 units in July 2022 to 312,307 units in July 2023. Domestic two‐wheeler registered growth of 17 percent with sales increasing from 201,942 units in July 2022 to 235,230 units in July 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales growth of 2% with sales increasing from 150,340 units in July 2022 to 153,942 units in July 2023. Scooter sales registered a growth of 5 percent with sales increasing from 116,500 units in the month of July 2022 to 121,941 units in July 2023.

Electric Vehicles

TVS iQube Electric recorded sales of 13,306 units in July 2023 as against sales of 6,304 units in July 2022.

TVS iQube continues to receive very positive customer acceptance and has crossed the sales milestone of 150,000 units. The scooter is now available in over 316 touch points across 196 cities. TVS iQube is now available in Nepal as well.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 89,213 units in July 2023 as against 112,032 units July 2022. Two‐wheeler exports registered sales of 77,077 units in July 2023 as against 97,716 units July 2022.

Three‐Wheeler

Three‐wheeler of the Company registered sales of 13,670 units in July 2023 as against 14,981 units July 2022.